In partnership with Derby Community Family Services, the Derby Chamber of Commerce is acting as a drop-off site to assist with a food drive being planned for Aug. 13, given the increasing number of families seen in need of food assistance recently.
Now through Aug. 12, the chamber will accept drop-off donations at the Derby Welcome Center (611 N. Mulberry) from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. Drive-thru donations will also be taken from 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 13 at the food pantry (4902 S. Clifton).