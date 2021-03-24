Enrollment opens Wednesday, March 24 for the 2021 summer driver’s education program at Derby Public Schools.
Students can enroll at the Derby High School Finance Office. Applications are available on www.derbyschools.com under “news stories.” The cost is $300.
Enrollment for out-of-district students begins on Wednesday, March 31, if spots are still available.
There are two different sessions for driver’s ed, with 44 spots available in each:
Session 1: June 1 to June 24
Session 2: July 6 to July 29
The deadline to enroll is Friday, April 16.