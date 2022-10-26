The Derby Chamber of Commerce and American Legion Family Post 408 are once again partnering for the annual drive-thru pancake feed benefitting Operation Holiday. This year’s event will be held 8-10:30 a.m. Nov. 5 at the Welcome Center parking lot (611 N. Mulberry).
Post 408 members will cook up meals to go that include pancakes, sausage links, butter, syrup and silverware at a cost of $5 per person. All proceeds will benefit Derby Operation Holiday, with donations accepted at the drive-thru as well.