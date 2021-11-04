The Derby Chamber of Commerce and American Legion Family Post 408 are once again partnering for a drive-thru pancake feed this year, which will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Nov. 6 in the Derby Welcome Center west parking lot (611 N. Mulberry).
For $5, those attending the drive-thru pancake feed will receive a meal (prepared by the American Legion) including a stack of pancakes, two sausage links, butter, syrup and disposable silverware.
Additionally, the pancake feed will benefit Derby Operation Holiday, with food and gift donations for the organization being accepted at the event on Nov. 6. For more information, contact Lindsi Berry at 788-3421 or lindsi@derbychamber.com.