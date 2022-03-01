The Derby Chamber of Commerce and American Legion Family Post 408 will jointly host a drive-thru pancake feed from 8 to 10:30 a.m. March 5 at the Derby Welcome Center rear parking lot (611 N. Mulberry).
Proceeds from the feed will benefit the Derby Community Family Services food pantry. In addition, canned food donations will be accepted at the pancake feed to assist DCFS.
For $5, each paying individual will receive a meal that includes a stack of pancakes, two sausage links, butter, syrup and disposable silverware.