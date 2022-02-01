The Drive-Thru Pancake Feed co-hosted by the Derby Chamber of Commerce and American Legion Family Post 408 will be making its return next month. The event will be held from 8 to 10:30 a.m. March 5 in the Derby Welcome Center parking lot (611 N. Mulberry).
A breakfast of pancakes (with butter and syrup) and two sausage links will be served for $5 per person, with proceeds benefitting the food pantry operated by Derby Community Family Services. Canned food donations will also be accepted the day of the feed to help the food pantry.