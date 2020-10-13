The 2020 version of the Derby Recreation Commission’s Halloween Hullaballoo event will provide a safe opportunity for Derby’s little ghosts and goblins to celebrate Halloween this Saturday.
Participants are encouraged to drive through a decorated street on Bulldog Dr., located off Madison, between Westview Dr. and Woodlawn. Adults and kids are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes and grab some individually bagged human treats, plus there will be treats for your dog too, so bring them along.
It all starts at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, October 17 and will last until 11:30. For more information contact the DRC at 316-788-1519.