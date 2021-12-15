The city will once again hold its Drive-thru Christmas event this year, which will be going on from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 17 at Fire Station 81 (715 E. Madison Ave.)
Cars that visit the station will be offered sweet treats, like candy and kettle corn, and be welcomed by Mr. and Mrs. Claus, Derby firefighters, city mascots and more. Maps for the city’s Holiday Lights contest will also be given out.
For traffic purposes, cars will be required to enter Bulldog Drive – west of Fire Station 81 – from eastbound Madison Avenue.