The Derby Dash bus is being made available to residents, free of charge, for transportation to the polls to vote over the next few weeks as part of the city’s “Drive the Vote” campaign.
The Derby Dash will be available to take voters to the following places in Derby:
- Advance voting at Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 431 S. Woodlawn, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 27-30.
- Ballot Box at the Derby Public Library. Mail-in ballots can be dropped off at the new Sedgwick County drop box instead of mailed. County staff will pick up ballots daily until 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.
- Election Day polling locations in Derby on Nov. 3.
“This new ‘Drive the Vote’ initiative will help remove transportation as a barrier so voters in our city can exercise their right to vote,” said Mayor Randy White. “We are excited to offer this opportunity to our residents.”
Due to COVID-19, all Derby Dash passengers and the driver are required to wear a face mask. In addition, the drivers wear gloves and take the temperature of each passenger riding the Dash as a precaution. Seating is limited to ensure social distancing.
To schedule your free ride, call 788-DASH (3274) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at least 24 hours prior to your ride date. The Derby Dash operates inside the Derby city limits.