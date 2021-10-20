The Derby Dash bus is being made available to residents, free of charge, for transportation to the polls to vote this election season.
The Derby Dash is available to take voters to the following places in Derby:
• Advance voting at Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 431 S. Woodlawn on Oct. 28, 29 (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and 30 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
• Ballot Box at the Derby Public Library, where mail-in ballots can be dropped off until 7 p.m. Nov. 2
• Election Day polling locations on Nov. 2 – including Calvary Baptist Church, Pleasantview Baptist Church, South Rock Christian Church and Woodlawn United Methodist Church
Current COVID protocols require temperature checks for Derby Dash riders prior to entrance onto the bus. All passengers will also be required to wear a mask while riding the Dash. Seating will be wiped down and spaced to every other seat to ensure the safety of our passengers.
To schedule a free ride, call 788-DASH (3274) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. a minimum of 24 hours prior to ride date.