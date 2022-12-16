Annually presented by the Derby Community Foundation, the Elizabeth Kinch Generosity Award may have been a little extra special to this year’s recipient.
For all his community endeavors, Rob McDonald received this year’s award at a special ceremony held Dec. 13. Though, to hear him tell it, there are many others in Derby deserving of recognition.
“I would have never thought in a million years that somebody would want me to be on that plaque alongside the rest of the people that are there,” McDonald said. “To be mentioned among those names on that [award] is such a great honor because of the high respect that I have for each and every one of them.”
Given that McDonald, Director of IT for the Derby Recreation Commission, worked closely with the award’s namesake the honor held that much more significance. From Ken Lyerla to Carol Keller and more, McDonald noted he had great admiration for all previous winners who he saw as instrumental to the community.
McDonald plays a significant role himself, whether through his work with the DRC or his various volunteer efforts around Derby.
“Rob McDonald knows no stranger and gives 110% to everything he does. Rob has been known to go out of his way to help total strangers, even when it’s someone he knows he’ll never see again,” said DCF Executive Director Theresa Hearn. “He is compassionate and full of integrity, volunteering in Derby for multiple organizations.”
Some of those organizations listed included Derby Rotary Club (as past president), Derby Free Spirits, the CJ Seitz Memorial Foundation, One Degree Compass, Derby Community Foundation and more.
Outside of his work with the DRC, McDonald lends his IT and design skills to many of those organizations and he is happy to contribute to a community with “a great heart.”
“I like to know that outside of my paycheck I’m doing things that move the ball down the field for a community that I believe in,” McDonald said. “For me, it’s just allowing me to be one piece of the puzzle of the larger picture that makes me feel like I’m doing something, I’m giving something.”
“Rob has been integral in in what Derby ‘looks like’ to the outside world. He is selfless and is a presence the world could use more of,” wrote former DRC Director of Marketing Mykalynn Penny in her nomination.
McDonald was nominated alongside Michael Saindon, public relations officer for American Legion Family Post 408.
Saindon was nominated for his leadership within the local post as well as efforts across Kansas intended to help military families and veterans like the Big Red One Turkey Run, Wreaths Across America, Operation North Pole, as well as securing/renovating the new American Legion building and helping with memorial efforts like getting Derby proclaimed a Purple Heart City.
A selection committee of previous award winners tabbed McDonald as this year’s honoree – who was found to be extremely deserving.
“Rob McDonald embodies this award because he, like Elizabeth Kinch, gives generously of his time, talents, resources and love,” Hearn said. “Derby is very fortunate to have such a dedicated community servant in Rob.”
“To be able to use the talents that I’ve been given is one of the fulfilling things that I try to instill in my kids,” McDonald said. “It’s what drives me everyday, that I’m a part of something bigger than my job.”