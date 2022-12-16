McDonald Generosity

At a special ceremony on Dec. 13, Rob McDonald was named as the ninth recipient of the Elizabeth Kinch Generosity Award handed out by the DCF.

 JEFF COTT/INFORMER

Annually presented by the Derby Community Foundation, the Elizabeth Kinch Generosity Award may have been a little extra special to this year’s recipient. 

For all his community endeavors, Rob McDonald received this year’s award at a special ceremony held Dec. 13. Though, to hear him tell it, there are many others in Derby deserving of recognition.

Saindon Generosity

Mike Saindon (left) was also nominated for this year’s Elizabeth Kinch Generosity Award for all of his efforts in support of American Legion Family Post 408 and military families.
