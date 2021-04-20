The Kansas Recreation and Park Association (KRPA) announced the Derby Recreation Commission (DRC) won the Innovative Wellness Program award for its “Let’s DiaBeat This” program at an annual conference on April 13.
The “Let’s Diabeat This” program formed out of a meeting with the DRC, Derby Senior Center, and K-State/Sedgwick County Extension Center with the intention to reduce, stop and care for those with diabetes. The program was greatly aided by a $25,000 Community Care award from United Health Care (UHC).
“This grant allowed us to think big and utilize a number of healthcare resources within the community,” said DRC Community Wellness Coordinator Debbie Williams. “Their support was invaluable but not intrusive. We extend our heartfelt thanks to UHC.”
A second critical factor was the collaborative committee consisting of the Derby Recreation Commission, the Derby Health Collaborative, K-State/County Sedgwick County Extension, City of Derby, Derby Senior Services, Derby Public Schools, Woodlawn United Methodist Church and numerous other health advocates.
The goals of the program include promoting early diagnosis and awareness of diabetes, with a focus on prevention and disease management. The “Let’s Diabeat This” program thus far has been a two-year campaign that was launched with the Let’s Diabeat this Health Expo in May 2018.
That expo included health screenings, cooking and exercise demonstrations, speakers and exhibits showcasing the latest health and diabetes care methods. The campaign has continued with diabetes education and management programs including the CDC’s Diabetes Prevention Program, Dining with Diabetes program, Diabetes at the store, support groups and exercise programs all offered free of charge to the public.
The DRC is committed to continuing the Let’s DiaBeat This Health Expo and related diabetes support programs for the foreseeable future.