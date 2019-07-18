The Derby Recreation Center will temporarily close for annual maintenance and upgrades.
The center will close at noon Saturday, July 27 and will reopen on Monday.
Director of Facilities Darcie Parkhurst said maintenance includes repairs and repainting to the main parking lot, refinishing of gym floors and racquetball courts, and maintenance to the indoor pool.
The pool will be closed for two weeks, reopening on Monday, Aug. 12.
The DRC will also start a project to add automatic door openers to both locker room entrances and the doors going from locker rooms to the pool area.