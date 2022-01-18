DRC Volunteer of the Year announced

Community Wellness Coordinator Debbie Williams, left, awards Warren Hillwig the Derby Recreation Commission’s 2021 Volunteer of the Year award. Hillwig has served on the Bike Committee for nearly six years and has assisted with the annual Bike Month event. He has donated his time to get the giveaway bike helmets and provided much of his own personal equipment in support of the event. Hillwig is also involved in assisting with the bike repair clinic and has given countless hours performing many duties for the event. Nominations were made by DRC staff in October and the winner was selected in November.

JEFF COTT/INFORMER
