The Derby Recreation Commission will be hosting a Water Battle & BBQ event on July 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at High Park (2801 E. James). There will be water balloons provided, but participants ages 6-12 are encouraged to bring their own supplies, including water guns. Pizza will be available for the kids after the water battle. It is a free event, but registration is encouraged and will end the morning of the event.
DRC to host Water Battle & BBQ at High Park
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
