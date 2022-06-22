Water Battle and BBQ (2) (copy)

A participant reloads a water gun at the DRC's Water Battle and BBQ in 2019. Coolers and water containers served as refill stations during the event. 

 INFORMER FILE

The Derby Recreation Commission will be hosting a Water Battle & BBQ event on July 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at High Park (2801 E. James). There will be water balloons provided, but participants ages 6-12 are encouraged to bring their own supplies, including water guns. Pizza will be available for the kids after the water battle. It is a free event, but registration is encouraged and will end the morning of the event.

