The Derby Recreation Commission will host two separate Easter egg hunts in the days leading up to the holiday, both with different themes.
A teen-oriented egg hunt will take place from 8 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 26 at Garrett Park, 1100 E. Chet Smith Ave. Participants will search in the dark for eggs with candy and prizes, including a golden egg and silver egg containing $75 and $50 respectively.
The free event is for teens aged 11 to 14. Participants must bring a student ID and are asked to bring a flashlight and collection bag.
A second Easter egg hunt beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27 is just for the dogs.
Participating pooches will collect treats and prize-filled eggs in separate hunting spots for large and small dogs. Those who find a special egg can take home a canine gift basket.
Aggressive dogs or dogs in heat are not allowed at the event due to safety concerns. All dogs must be leashed and controlled at all times.
The entry fee is $5. Participants are asked to register at www.derbyrec.com.