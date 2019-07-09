The Derby Recreation Commission will host a birthday splash in honor of the city’s 150th anniversary.
Called “Party at the Rock,” the first-time event will take place from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, July 19 at Rock River Rapids Aquatic Park, 1900 E. James St.
Participants will be able to enjoy food trucks, live music from 90 Proof Project, and yard games while taking part in a night of swimming. Food trucks confirmed so far include Freddy’s, Hot-2-Trot and Smokin’ Diner.
The evening celebration is open to the public and costs $5 per person at the gate.