The Derby Recreation Commission and the Arkansas River Coalition have teamed up to offer a kayaking float trip on Aug. 6. Beginning at 8:30 a.m., participants will meet at Warren Riverview Park (321 W. Market St.), take the bus to the drop-off location, and float approximately six miles back to Warren Park. Kayakers are encouraged to stay after the trip to enjoy the views and a provided lunch. One-person kayaks, paddles and lifejackets will be provided. The cost for the event is $35 and is open to ages 12 and up. To register and for more information, visit www.derbyrec.com. Registration is open until Aug. 2, and limited spots are available.
DRC to host kayaking float trip
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
