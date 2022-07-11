Kayaking Trip
The Derby Recreation Commission and the Arkansas River Coalition have teamed up to offer a kayaking float trip on Aug. 6. Beginning at 8:30 a.m., participants will meet at Warren Riverview Park (321 W. Market St.), take the bus to the drop-off location, and float approximately six miles back to Warren Park. Kayakers are encouraged to stay after the trip to enjoy the views and a provided lunch. One-person kayaks, paddles and lifejackets will be provided. The cost for the event is $35 and is open to ages 12 and up. To register and for more information, visit www.derbyrec.com. Registration is open until Aug. 2, and limited spots are available.

