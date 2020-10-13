The Derby Health Collaborative will host a crib clinic seminar from 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Oaklawn Activity Center to inform parents and grandparents about the newest research regarding SIDS and the best practices to keep infants safe and healthy. New moms (within 1 year) and expectant moms will receive a portable baby crib upon completion of the requirements. The event is free but preregistration is required.
DRC to host crib clinic
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
