The Derby Recreation Commission Board of Directors will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Hubbard Arts Center expressly to discuss expectations of locker room and restroom usage at its facilities.
Following a special board meeting on Feb. 22, after several patrons spoke at the board’s last public meeting on the issue, the DRC Board Chair requested that staff develop a set of expectations and standards for locker room and restroom usage that is in line with legal counsel and responsive to public concerns.
On Feb. 14, members of the public discussed and raised questions about locker room and restroom usage by transgender individuals during a public forum at the DRC meeting. This came after a story published by The Derby Informer in which a DRC employee stated staff were given guidance to allow individuals to use the restroom aligning with their gender identity, rather than their biological sex, no questions asked. Multiple special meetings of the DRC board have been held with legal counsel to discuss such usage issues.
Per the Feb. 28 meeting agenda, the expectations outlined for bathroom and locker room usage pertain to male guests and female guests – with no mention of gender identity or biological sex.
The expectations proposed (included with the meeting agenda packet) would be effective immediately following board approval. The agenda denotes that action is expected at the Feb. 28 meeting.