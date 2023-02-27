Derby Recreation Center DRC File

A special meeting will be held by the DRC board Feb. 28 to discuss and take action on restroom/locker room expectations at DRC facilities.

 FILE

The Derby Recreation Commission Board of Directors will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Hubbard Arts Center expressly to discuss expectations of locker room and restroom usage at its facilities. 

Following a special board meeting on Feb. 22, after several patrons spoke at the board’s last public meeting on the issue, the DRC Board Chair requested that staff develop a set of expectations and standards for locker room and restroom usage that is in line with legal counsel and responsive to public concerns. 

Download PDF Locker Room Expecations
0
0
0
0
0