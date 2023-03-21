Two Derby Recreation Commission employees received state-wide recognition for their impact on the Derby community with awards from the Kansas Recreation and Park Association (KRPA) at its annual conference in February. Youth Sports Director Darren Hornback and Director of IT Rob McDonald.
Hornback was named the KRPA Sports Branch Outstanding Professional award. He has been integral to the success of the DRC’s sports programs for nearly 24 years. He has worked in several facets of the DRC including facility coordinator and assistant sports director. As the youth sports director, Hornback worked to bring nearly 630 teams to Decarksy park for youth baseball and softball tournaments in its first full year of operation, bringing in an economic impact for the city. He and Adult Sports & Activities Director Todd Hackleman have helped provide sports opportunities to several individuals in the community.