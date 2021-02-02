No amount of preparation could have prepared Todd Hackleman for what the last 10 months could have looked like. The Derby Recreation Center sports director and his team members have made the most of what’s available, running most, if not all, sports that were held pre-pandemic.
The only league the DRC runs in the winter is basketball and there were plenty of modifications made to allow leagues, both adult and youth, to function. However, much like the rest of the facility, COVID cases or contact tracing has been minimal.
Hackleman said he is in regular contact with neighboring recreation facilities and also modeled spectator policies after what the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) is doing.
The sports director is also doing regular cleaning between games, wiping down benches, bleachers and the scorer’s table.
The DRC adopted a revised game schedule this year to enhance health and safety protocols. The operational side of the changed policy has led Hackleman to think that it might be worth keeping moving forward.
“We always used to schedule a game every 50 minutes,” he said. “Now we’re at 65 minutes, so we get the court clear and they’re supposed to come no earlier than 10 minutes before the game.”
They are still allowing pickup pickleball inside the DRC in the mornings, but customers must bring their own equipment for the foreseeable future.
With the DRC program guide set to be released in the first two weeks of March, Hackleman and the programming staff have been finalizing details for the upcoming calendar. He indicated that the spring offers a little bit of ease because they can adopt similar outdoor protocols from the fall.
“We’re going to do just what we did in the fall,” he said. “That means coaches will wear masks and we will only put parents on one side of the field. Now we paint a line for them to stay behind.”
While they have yet to be announced, Hackleman confirmed they are adding sports to the spring schedule.
No matter what sport was discussed, the sports director confirmed that the outdoor season brings promise for sports, noting the drop in numbers for indoor sports and its basketball leagues.
“We’re planning on the same size and leagues [in the spring],” he said. “Coed softball was full in the fall, so we’re moving forward with that.”