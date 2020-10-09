Low registration numbers have forced the cancellation of this year’s Derby Sing Off event, which was scheduled to be held on Nov. 7.
The event was born out of last year’s 150th birthday festivities for Derby and, while the show will not go on this year, DRC staff have high hopes for the return of the singing competition down the road.
“We are optimistic about this event after the first successful year,” said Program Coordinator Ashlynn Godown, “and look forward to hosting the Sing Off again in the future.”