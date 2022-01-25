The Derby Recreation Commission will host a meeting for a grant addressing underage alcohol use at 4 p.m. Feb. 1 in the Greteman room.
Members involved with the grant will brainstorm ways to increase the community’s level of readiness in the grant planning process. Those involved will also look at the current risk factors associated with underage alcohol use within the Derby community (based on the 2020 Kansas Communities That Care Survey) and prioritize them according to their importance and the community’s ability to implement strategies to reduce them.
Volunteers are needed to create a smaller task force to look at and discuss various evidence-based programs and strategies to determine their fit for the Derby community. Anyone interested is welcome to be part of the discussion and strategic planning. Contact 788-3781 for more information.