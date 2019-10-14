The Derby Recreation Commission will host its annual Halloween Hullabaloo this month ahead of the holiday.
The free, all-ages event is set from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at Derby’s High Park, 2801 James St.
A release for the event says it will feature candy, bounce houses, food trucks, a DJ, games, “zombie” hunting and pumpkin chunkin’.
The DRC will keep up the Halloween spirit with another event Saturday evening called the “Spooky Swim.”
The all-ages swimming event will take place from 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. at the Derby Recreation Center’s swimming pool. Entry is $7 for a family of four, and $1 for each additional person.