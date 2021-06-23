The Derby Community Foundation recently awarded a $2,000 COVID-19 Response and Recovery Grant to the Derby Recreation Commission to fund supplies for Recreation Station, a summer camp for Derby area children being held at the Hubbard Arts Center. Due to the pandemic, CDC guidelines recommend having separate activity supplies for each age grouping for summer children’s activities. This grant allowed the DRC to purchase those supplies in order to comply with the health recommendations.
Pictured with Recreation Station participants with the donation are Recreation Station Program Supervisor Kayla Sensenbaugh (far left), DRC Program Director Vanessa Buehne (second from right) and DCF Board of Directors Chair Keith Humphrey.