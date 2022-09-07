DRC receives grant to help develop Community Wellness Hub

Cooking demonstrations will be among the tools used through the DRC’s new Community Wellness Hub – targeting improved health in the Oaklawn community specifically.

 COURTESY/DRC

In partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), the Derby Recreation Commission recently received a $90,000 grant to develop a Community Wellness Hub to provide equitable access to healthy foods and reduce food insecurity through parks and recreation programs and services. The gift is part of a $2.5 million grant NRPA received from the Walmart Foundation to build capacity in parks and recreation agencies across the country to serve as intentional Community Wellness Hubs that improve health outcomes for community members.

The DRC’s grant will help increase access to healthy foods, provide connections to social services, and increase health literacy by working in the target community of Oaklawn to develop convenience store, farmer’s market and food pantry partnerships; connect community members with Sedgwick County resources; and provide nutrition education through youth cooking clubs, adult cooking demonstrations and additional programming.

