DRC receives grant to help develop Community Wellness Hub

In partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), the Derby Recreation Commission recently received a $90,000 grant to develop a Community Wellness Hub to provide equitable access to healthy foods and reduce food insecurity through parks and recreation programs and services. The gift is part of a $2.5 million grant NRPA received from the Walmart Foundation to build capacity in parks and recreation agencies across the country to serve as intentional Community Wellness Hubs that improve health outcomes for community members.
The DRC’s grant will help increase access to healthy foods, provide connections to social services, and increase health literacy by working in the target community of Oaklawn to develop convenience store, farmer’s market and food pantry partnerships; connect community members with Sedgwick County resources; and provide nutrition education through youth cooking clubs, adult cooking demonstrations and additional programming.
Every day, Derby’s parks and recreation professionals make the places where people live, learn, work and play healthier and happier. This grant will allow the DRC to create trusted gathering places that connect every member of the community to essential programs, services and spaces that advance health equity, improve health outcomes and enhance quality of life.
For decades, parks and recreation has been one of the largest providers of healthy meals to children in low-income communities, working through USDA child nutrition programs to address hunger, provide nutrition education, and keep youth safe and engaged during out-of-school times. Building upon this strong foundation and the existing strengths of local parks and recreation agencies, NRPA seeks to expand the role and capacity of local parks and recreation to improve food access across diverse communities and generations.
In the United States, one in six children and older adults experiences the daily struggle of food insecurity. These families are further challenged by unfair policies and systems that result in socio-economic disparities and limit access to transportation, quality education, and safe and healthy environments, which can decrease life expectancy by up to 30 years.
“Parks and recreation agencies are the best local solution to connect people to the health and wellness services and healthy foods they need,” said Kellie May, NRPA vice president of programs and partnerships. “NRPA thanks the Walmart Foundation for its support of local parks and recreation professionals who are working every day to increase access to healthy foods and fostering long-lasting healthy habits across the country.”
“Selected from a number of applicants across the country, we are excited to bring this opportunity to the Oaklawn/Sunview communities of south Wichita,” said Janea Trapp, DRC Community Wellness Director. “Our Wellness Hub will reduce the stigmas associated with various health and wellness needs as we work with the communities to make them stronger.”