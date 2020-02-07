The Derby Recreation Commission recently earned Full Recognition from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for its Diabetes Prevention Program, Prevent T2.
This designation is reserved for programs that have effectively delivered a quality, evidence-based program that meets all of the standards for CDC recognition. CDC-recognized organizations that achieve full recognition status can enroll in Medicare as a Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program and be able to be reimbursed for these services.
“It is immensely gratifying to see the science of diabetes prevention being implemented to improve the public’s health. The DRC and colleagues should be extremely proud of this accomplishment. It is programs like yours that are turning the tide in the fight against the epidemic of type 2,” said Ann Albright, director, Division of Diabetes Translation for the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion.