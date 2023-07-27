The indoor pool at the Derby Recreation Center will be closed from July 31-Aug. 13 for the annual cleaning and maintenance. DRC members are welcome to utilize the Lap Pool at Rock River Rapids amid the closure. Long course lap swimming will be available on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. while short course lap swimming is open daily from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aquatics Classes will be held at Rock River Rapids until the DRC maintenance is completed.
DRC pool to close for annual maintenance
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
