Aquatics Update

The current indoor pool at the DRC houses several activities. The DRC board voted to begin phase one of an indoor pool study with Waters Edge at its monthly meeting on Aug. 23.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

As Rock River Rapids closes its doors for the 2022 season, the balancing act of holding a wide array of activities begins to pick up at the indoor pool at the Derby Rec Center. The current pool, opened in 1994, houses several events throughout the year, but the amount of activity, the limited space and public interest have led the Derby Recreation Commission to explore the possibility of a new indoor aquatics facility in Derby.

Interest in adding an indoor aquatics facility has been a top response on several surveys for both the city of Derby and DRC, which has only continued to spark the conversation of developing a new facility.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.