As Rock River Rapids closes its doors for the 2022 season, the balancing act of holding a wide array of activities begins to pick up at the indoor pool at the Derby Rec Center. The current pool, opened in 1994, houses several events throughout the year, but the amount of activity, the limited space and public interest have led the Derby Recreation Commission to explore the possibility of a new indoor aquatics facility in Derby.
Interest in adding an indoor aquatics facility has been a top response on several surveys for both the city of Derby and DRC, which has only continued to spark the conversation of developing a new facility.
An Aquatic Steering Committee was established to help research, provide feedback and begin the conversation of starting the long process of developing an indoor aquatics facility. The committee has representation from a vast swath of the population, ranging from city officials to swim coaches. At the latest meetings, the committee set a primary goal of brainstorming the desired list of amenities in an indoor aquatic facility. Director of Facilities Darcie Parkhurst presented the steering committee’s findings and the values of the group at the DRC board retreat on July 25.
The committee identified three levels an indoor aquatics facility should have available for its patrons. Competitive, leisure and therapeutic features were all targeted as needs the committee would like to see met in a facility.
The DRC reached out to Waters Edge Aquatic Design for a quote for an indoor pool study proposal. The $25,000 bid would help the DRC take feedback from the public and steering committee to lay out a vision for an indoor facility and beyond. Waters Edge played a vital role in developing Rock River Rapids, so the commission opted to pursue a partnership with the firm.
At the monthly DRC board meeting on Aug. 23, Waters Edge Aquatics Consultant Lauren Ozburn presented a layout of the indoor pool study proposal. The comprehensive study covers three phases. Phase one lays the groundwork in aquatic visioning; phase two observes facility feasibility; phase three is the design and construction process.
Ozburn presented phase one – aquatic visioning – to the board, which is estimated to take five to six months. The overarching steps of the opening phase are designed to set the foundation of exploring the potential project. The process will begin with research on the project with a market and demographic analysis.
Waters Edge intends to research existing facilities and demographics in the area to see ways a new facility would set itself apart. The steering committee has listed items they would like to see with an aquatic facility. Waters Edge aims to look at aquatic trends and the information provided by the committee to generate an idea of amenities in a facility.
Public input is a vital piece of phase one to scope the general interest of the members of the public. Ozburn suggested creating a project website that would update individuals on the project. The website would also have an online survey available. Holding an in-person event to allow the public to provide input and gauge their thoughts on a facility was also suggested in the proposal.
After the public meeting, the project then shifts into programming and planning. A big part of the process is identifying what aquatic programs the DRC would like to keep and add to decide what components need to be included and the space required to fit said components. The mass diagraming portion of the project will consider the various suggestions and need to help shape a plan. Waters Edge will create a two-dimensional design of a final pool layout and estimate the magnitude of the cost before sending the final report to the DRC.
The DRC board voted unanimously to approve phase one of the aquatic facility with Waters Edge and will communicate with the DRC staff to create a schedule for the study.
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.