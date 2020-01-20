The Derby Recreation Commission announced the winner of their annual Volunteer of the Year Award at the January 14 board of directors meeting.
The DRC Volunteer of the Year Award is designed to recognize an outstanding adult, youth or group of volunteers in USD 260 who demonstrate commitment to volunteering and are actively volunteering for the DRC. The award was initiated as a way to honor the many hours donated in support of our community services.
Coy Schwager of Derby was introduced as the 2019 DRC Volunteer of the Year. He began his volunteer service with the DRC as a baseball coach in 2017.
This past year Schwager coached basketball, baseball, softball and flag football at the DRC. In 2019 he had 128 hours of volunteer time for the Derby community.
Darren Hornback, DRC Assistant Sports Director, said in an email “The kids enjoyed playing for Schwager and he makes practice and games fun and does a great job teaching the skills.”