Like many sports leagues around the country, the Derby Recreation Commission has been hard at work during the current pandemic trying to work out a plan allowing games to be played this summer.
That plan has been put in place and registration is now open for the DRC’s summer baseball, blastball, T-ball and softball leagues (held at Derby’s High Park and Tanglewood Elementary). While games typically start in early June, that is now when the registration deadline (June 5) will be – with practices and games to start in late June/early July.
“We moved it back as far as we could in order to still get some games in,” said DRC assistant sports director Darren Hornback. “We’ve condensed the league a bit to do that, having less games.”
Gov. Laura Kelly officially moved the state into phase two of her reopening plan as of May 22, which would allow for organized sports practices, but Hornback and DRC sports director Todd Hackleman noted they are sticking to their plan. However, they noted there have been some competitive tournament teams that have already scheduled practices on city fields as of that effective phase two date.
Moving the leagues back means fewer games, but that will not be the only change to league structure. Hackleman said the DRC is following the Kansas Recreation and Parks Association’s guidelines and a number of safety precautions will be put into place when competition begins.
For one, the action around home plate will look a lot different – as the catcher position will be eliminated (with Hackleman noting a net will likely be used instead) and the umpire will be moved from behind home plate.
“Typically, in our leagues, that’s where they (umpires) stand because it’s machine pitch or coach pitch,” Hackleman said.
“Our umpires don’t have to call balls and strikes anyways, so they don’t have to be right there. They’re just counting pitches,” Hornback said.
Umpires may not be affected too much, but there are a number of other new regulations that coaches, parents and players will need to be aware of – like the elimination of team coolers in the dugout (with players having to bring their own) and sunflower seeds.
As far as equipment is concerned, DRC organizers are strongly suggesting each player have their own batting helmet – with the DRC helping as much as possible in that regard – and for bats to be sanitized between each use. Hackleman said the DRC is looking to recruit parent volunteers to help with sanitization for each team.
Signage will be installed at High Park and Tanglewood Park lining out the new guidelines, according to Hackleman, and cleaning stations will be provided in each dugout and at each field. Coaches will also be educated on proper sanitizing prior to the start of the season.
For fans, social distancing will be encouraged at games. Bleachers will likely be closed, Hackleman said, but that – as well as other elements of the DRC’s plan – could change depending on further action taken by the governor.
“It kind of depends where we’re at in the phase, what phase we’re in, but we’re going to recommend that parents bring lawn chairs and do their social distancing,” Hackleman said.
“Our plans could also change. I think that’s one thing for people to keep in mind,” Hornback said. “Our plan is around those phases. If those change, our plan would have to be moved around a little bit as well.”
Normally, Hackleman said the DRC leagues draw participation from about 350 to 400 kids each year. While there is no way to estimate what registration numbers will look like this year, both Hackleman and Hornback are hopeful for a good turnout.
Given that the DRC had to cancel its spring league and a few tournaments already, staff are anxious to bring back league competition and provide that outlet for the youth of Derby.
“If it’s allowed and we’re able to do it, it’s important. Kids have been in the house, no structured activities for quite a long time,” Hornback said. “If it’s allowed within our guidelines and we’re able to offer that for them, I think we definitely should do that.”