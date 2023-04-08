DRC Membership

After reaching an all-time membership high of approximately 9,000 back in 2019, questions were raised about what the DRC is doing to get numbers moving back in that direction during an annual report to the City Council at its March 28 meeting.

 COURTESY/DRC

Board members from the Derby Recreation Commission presented the DRC’s annual report and audit to the City Council at its March 28 meeting.

Among the data highlighted was participation and program numbers, grant funding received, bigger picture projects (such as the strategic plan implemented for the Oaklawn Activity Center) and more.

