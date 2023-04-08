Board members from the Derby Recreation Commission presented the DRC’s annual report and audit to the City Council at its March 28 meeting.
Among the data highlighted was participation and program numbers, grant funding received, bigger picture projects (such as the strategic plan implemented for the Oaklawn Activity Center) and more.
Membership numbers were also received as part of the report, an item that drew some questions from Derby City Council members.
During the report, memberships was broken down over the past three years, which was at a peak of just under 9,000 members at the start of 2020. While COVID led to a decline over the next year, DRC board members and staff reported that started to normalize in 2021 and showed growth – which the DRC continues to seek – in 2022.
In trying to attract more DRC members, council members Elizabeth Stanton and Rick Coleman questioned why a discount was not given to local residents within the USD 260 boundaries (who pay taxes toward the DRC facilities).
“What we seem to be providing is working,” DRC Superintendent Chris Drum said of current membership rates.
Staff did also note such a discount was previously given, but that membership structure stoped after the Derby Recreation Center’s remodel in 2014. That was done with an eye toward capturing revenue from outside the USD 260 boundaries as well, according to DRC board member Eric Tauer.
With the report also showing the DRC in the red about $200,000 – from staff pay increases and an unexpected hit to property tax revenue through some exemptions – Stanton also questioned what was being done to get membership (and, in turn, the budget) back on the upward trend.
Back in 2019, Drum reported the organization reached an all-time high in membership with the shift to include fitness classes in membership costs. A number of those participants weren’t members, which drove the spike, but then shortly into 2020 COVID created challenges while patrons also started to shift toward home workouts and other fitness options started to arrive in town.
Currently, Drum said the DRC has just over 7,000 members, “a good mark.” The quick hit of COVID also hid some of the space issues the organization may have experienced with 9,000 members, according to Drum.
“I think we’re comfortable with where we’re at; we’re certainly looking to grow,” Drum said. “I would consider a 9,000 membership base being successful, but we would be in rapid growth and looking to expand pretty quickly if that kept up.”
Given the limitations with facilities, the DRC is looking at enhancements when and where it can, with aquatics being one of the most immediate focal points. A steering committee was formed in 2022 to advise on a potential new indoor aquatics center.
Future expansion of Decarsky Park is also on the list for DRC growth. As the organization continues to add services and seek out more members – amid some challenges – those current and future options are seen as a win in the eyes of Mayor Randy White.
“I think what we would all agree is it’s important that people are going somewhere and getting in shape,” White said.