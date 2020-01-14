The Derby Recreation Commission has hired Aimee Geist as their new Art Director. Geist will oversee all art programs, coordinate art exhibitions for the Hubbard Arts Center, and promote art with organizations in the Derby and Wichita area.
Geist is a graduate of Wichita State University with a bachelor’s degree in Art History. She most recently served as Public Relations Coordinator at the Wichita Art Museum. She was the longstanding Curator of Education at the Wichita State University Ulrich Museum of Art and Executive Director of Arts Partners in Wichita.
Geist also serves as a board member of the WSU School of Art, Chamber Music Society, and Kansas Alliance for Arts in Education boards.
According to a press release, Geist brings great experience in recruiting artists, developing art education classes, and planning art-related events for community involvement.
“We are very pleased to make Aimee part of the DRC team. As our new Art Director, Aimee’s impressive experience in fine arts will nicely complement the improvements and new additions we will soon be introducing at the Hubbard Arts Center and throughout our community,” DRC Superintendent Chris Drum said.
“I am delighted to work with a community that has a long-standing commitment to the arts and acknowledges the significant role the arts play in quality of life,” Geist said.