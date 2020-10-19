The Derby Recreation Center is temporarily closing its Kid’s Club child care area due to a positive COVID-19 test among staff.
On Oct. 15, a Kid’s Club employee experienced symptoms and was tested for COVID-19, with those test results coming back positive on Friday, Oct. 16. DRC management was made aware of the positive test result on Saturday, with the employee in question – the only known positive case at this time – having worked in the Kid’s Club area (directly east of the north entrance) the mornings of Oct. 13 and 14.
According to a release from the DRC, all employees in the area on those days were masked throughout their shifts and cleaning procedures were being regularly conducted. All parents of children (roughly 20 families) in the Kid’s Club – where child care services are provided while members are taking classes, working out, etc. – on the mornings in question have been notified. Additionally, all employees who were working with the affected employee Oct. 13 and 14 have been notified and asked to remain home until further notice.
During further investigation (including video review) by the DRC and consultation with the Sedgwick County Health Department, the Kid’s Club area will be closed. DRC Director of Administration Derek Smith noted the county is putting the DRC in contact with a disease investigator who will help advise with any decisions made moving forward – including a timeline on reopening, which will be made public once decided.
“We will not return until we either get a recommendation from the county or have some other reason to do that in a safe manner,” Smith said.
Normal hours of operation for the Kid’s Club are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Part of the reason for the closure was to allow for thorough disinfecting, which Smith said has been going on since Saturday. Again, he noted if any additional recommendations are made by the county and its disease investigator, those will also be followed.
“That area, with the exception of folks cleaning it, has been completely empty since Saturday,” Smith said. “Obviously, any particulate matter in the air should not be a concern, but we’re definitely getting our surfaces (wiped) down.”
More information on action moving forward was expected Tuesday, after the Informer’s print deadline, which will be included online at derbyinformer.com.
Any further questions can be addressed to Smith at derek@derbyrec.com or by calling 788-3781, as staff works to keep the situation under control.
“This is the most significant exposure that we believe we’ve had,” Smith said. “We’re obviously committed to the safety and cleanliness of our facilities, our employees and our customers. That’s going to be the paramount driver in our business decisions.”