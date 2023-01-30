According to a source, an employee inside the Derby Recreation Center, instructions were recently given to employees to allow transgender individuals to freely use DRC locker and shower facilities that do not align with their biological gender, if they chose to do so.
The employee who spoke with the Informer chose to remain anonymous in this interview in an effort to protect individuals involved with the discussions.
A supervisor brought a group of DRC employees together indicating that they needed to instruct them on how to handle some situations that could occur.
“We were told there was a senate law that passed and they could not discriminate against transgender people. If a person doesn’t identify with the gender they were assigned at birth, we could not stop them from going in the other locker room,” the source said.
Employees of the DRC were told they couldn’t ask transgender individuals how long they have been transitioning or for any identification regarding new facility usage directives. They were told they just have to “let it slide.”
According to the source, they were not to tell a transgender person they needed to use the men’s locker room if they were a male; that would be considered harassment. If someone asks for a locker room staff were instructed to show them all three. Besides men’s and women’s locker rooms, there is also a family locker room area at the DRC.
The employees were informed that some patrons might be uncomfortable with this.
“We were told they might come to us and say they are uncomfortable. They don’t like a person of the opposite [biological] gender being in there,” the source explained.
The employees were told to suggest any patrons raising issues to use a more private area of the locker room, like one in the corner, or to use a stall or the family restroom.
According to the source, the discussion was not a part of policy but rather how DRC Superintendent Chris Drum wanted to handle any situations that may arise.
In a statement from the DRC to the Informer about the transgender restroom and locker room issue, the reason instructions were given to employees may have had to do with recommendations from USA Swimming.
“The Derby Recreation Commission (DRC) Board of Directors is studying the issue of transgender use of restroom and locker room facilities. This issue was prompted after USA Swimming, the national governing body for the sport of swimming in the United States, provided recommendations to their member clubs regarding transgender accommodations.”
The recommended practices policy for gender diverse minor athletes adopted by USA Swimming states the following:
“An athlete should be able to use the locker rooms, changing facility and restroom that is
consistent with his/her/their gender identity. When requested and/or where available, an
athlete should be provided access to a gender‐neutral bathroom or changing facility (i.e., family restroom, gender neutral bathroom).”
USA Swimming policy also states an athlete should be permitted to dress consistently with his/her/their gender identity, including warm‐ups and team gear. The organization prohibits discrimination against any member or participant on the basis of gender, sexual orientation, gender expression and gender identity.
The statement provided by the DRC also indicated they are looking into the issue.
“The DRC Board is consulting with legal counsel and is gathering and reviewing information relevant to the issue, including federal and state law. The Board and its legal counsel will determine whether this and other guidance is lawful and whether it applies to the DRC’s facilities.”
Regarding current legislation being considered, the Equality Act – protecting transgendered individuals from discrimination regarding use of locker rooms, restrooms, etc. – passed the U.S. House of Representatives in 2021 but no further action has been taken by the Senate.
At the state level, Kansas saw two proposed bills to restrict bathroom usage based on “biological sex” fail in 2017. More recently, a bill banning transgender athletes from playing school sports (elementary to university level) was vetoed by Gov. Laura Kelly just last year.
The city of Derby currently has no policy in regards to transgender restroom usage and does not monitor the issue or given staff any directives. A representative from Derby Public Schools said the district works individually with families/students who are transgender to develop a plan, which may include private bathroom and/or locker room use.
According to the DRC employee, the feeling of a majority of co-workers who were given the instructions was the locker rooms should remain as they are normally used. Having to address transgender locker room/restroom usage was not seen as part of their job.
The source also indicated the concern wasn’t as much with the transgender people using the locker rooms, but rather the cisgendered individuals who might take advantage of that change in procedures.
“Overall, we don’t agree and don’t want to enforce it,” the source said. “It goes against our morals, and intermingling could lead to bad things.”
On Monday evening, the DRC Board of Directors met in executive session with legal counsel, indicating a statement would be made on the issue Tuesday morning.