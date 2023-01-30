Derby Recreation Center DRC File

The DRC Board and legal counsel are considering the legality of USA Swimming guidance, which reportedly led to recent changes regarding usage of DRC locker and shower facilities for transgender people.

 FILE

According to a source, an employee inside the Derby Recreation Center, instructions were recently given to employees to allow transgender individuals to freely use DRC locker and shower facilities that do not align with their biological gender, if they chose to do so. 

The employee who spoke with the Informer chose to remain anonymous in this interview in an effort to protect individuals involved with the discussions. 

0
0
0
0
0