While Rick and Lori Tober have enjoyed an active lifestyle for several years, that kicked into another gear when the couple moved to Derby back in 2016.
Moving from Tulsa, Okla., for Rick’s work with Wichita State University’s National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR), the relocation provided a chance for Lori – already certified as a personal trainer and working at a gym part-time in Oklahoma – to expand on what has become a growing passion.
“That was kind of the perfect opportunity for me to dive in and do something with fitness on a full-time basis versus an office job,” Lori said. “That’s not me. We were doing a lot of cycling. We run. We’re outdoors a lot. So when we made the move here to Derby that was the perfect opportunity to ditch the office job and do something with fitness.”
Now, both Lori and Rick serve as fitness instructors for the Derby Recreation Commission – with Lori starting with the DRC in 2018 and Rick joining the roster of instructors this past fall.
Lori leads both land and aquatic fitness classes on Tuesday and Thursday mornings, while Rick is a part-time instructor of a high intensity cycling workout (Cycle Burn) – also held on Tuesday mornings.
Initially upon moving to Derby, Lori taught courses at the Andover YMCA before the opportunity to join the DRC staff closer to home opened up. On top of teaching classes at the DRC, Lori also serves as a personal trainer – working with most of her clients at the rec center.
“With a lot of my clients and class participants being older, I think it just keeps people engaged, keeps them focused on fitness, keeps them active, keeps them healthy later in life,” Lori said of the benefit of the classes.
For the Tobers, the joint path to working with the DRC started in 2017 when they decided to run their first full marathon together. Partly for training, Rick took a certification course in personal nutrition to put together a program for the couple.
Even after the marathon, Rick admitted they never hit “the wall” and continued with the program, which opened Rick to the idea of doing some fitness instruction as well. After the marathon, Rick also went on to get his own certification in personal training.
Lori’s efforts leading fitness courses started while she was working in Tulsa – helping several coworkers at Tulsa Tech train for marathons, etc. Between holding after-hours workouts and creating nutrition plans, Lori was hooked. Then, that just continued to bleed over into the Tobers’ personal life.
The high school sweethearts who have been married 41 years admitted they have always lived an active lifestyle – rubbing off on each other and their two daughters as well, who remain active hiking, running, cycling and competing in Iron Man competitions. They also had horses while living in Oklahoma.
Being the only couple currently teaching fitness classes at the DRC – according to Director of Programs Vanessa Buehne – that joint passion is something their students and friends aspire to, and something the Tobers don’t take for granted.
“We do a lot of things together, push each other and inspire each other,” Lori said. “I think it is a special bond that we have with each other that we have a mutual interest in these things. It keeps us together, keeps us busy, helps us set goals and keeps us healthy.”
Rick and Lori both recommended their classes as good couples activities, and Rick admitted that prior to teaching he was always in attendance at his wife’s lessons. That’s a little harder now, especially since they compete against one another on Tuesday mornings – though Rick is still able to attend Lori’s Thursday Mash Up class.
Outside of their own classes, the Tobers noted the DRC and its instructors have helped create an atmosphere that is inviting and open to all fitness and age levels – something they have tried to build on as well.
“For me, it’s something I like to do. When you like to do something yourself, you like to spread the joy,” Rick said. “When I’m leading a class, I’m having fun with the participants in the class. I try to keep it lively and joke a little bit even though we’re working up a sweat.”
Though they have not taught a course together, Rick and Lori said their classes act as good partners and encourage anyone to give them a try. For a schedule of the Tobers’ and other classes, visit www.derbyrec.com/537/fitness-class-schedules.