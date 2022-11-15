The Derby Recreation Commission is taking nominations for the Trina Bauer Inspirational Wellness Award. The community-wide award honors an individual who has made a positive lifestyle change or inspired others to make healthy lifestyle changes. To be considered for the award, nominees must be a current resident of USD 260 and a community member that has either made a significant lifestyle change, inspired others to make wellness changes or overcome a significant wellness challenge.
Nominations will be reviewed by Bauer and the DRC committee staff. The winner will have their name placed on a plaque inside the DRC fitness center with an opportunity to be involved in DRC and Derby Health Collaborative initiatives during the year. Nominations can be made at derbyrec.com until the end of November.