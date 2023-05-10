Issues with the Derby Recreation Center’s circulation pump for its indoor pool led to its temporary closure as of May 8.
The pump runs 24/7 when there is water in the pool and Director of Facilities Darcie Parkhurst noted it is a piece of equipment the DRC has had for several years with no issues, “but obviously over time parts wear out and it failed to continue running.” The “harsh environment” of indoor pools may have played a role in the equipment failure, according to Parkhurst.
Once staff determined it could not get the pump running again, the DRC’s indoor pool was shut down the evening of May 8.
Repairs are being expedited and Parkhurst said the DRC is hoping to get a new pump to the facility by Thursday, May 11 in order to complete repairs on May 12.
Parkhurst said it will take some time to get the new pump installed and the pool will also have to run the appropriate duration in order to circulate water and get chemicals/temperature to the proper levels. No reopening date has been announced yet.
“As we all know, sometimes these mechanical issues and repairs can have unforeseen challenges,” Parkhurst said. “We are hoping for a smooth process in order to get the pool open to the public as soon as possible.”
For updates on reopening, check derbyrec.com or the DRC Facebook page.