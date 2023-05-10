DRC Pool Closure

 The DRC's indoor pool was closed as of May 8 due to a pump failure, with no reopening date announced yet.

 FILE

Issues with the Derby Recreation Center’s circulation pump for its indoor pool led to its temporary closure as of May 8.

The pump runs 24/7 when there is water in the pool and Director of Facilities Darcie Parkhurst noted it is a piece of equipment the DRC has had for several years with no issues, “but obviously over time parts wear out and it failed to continue running.” The “harsh environment” of indoor pools may have played a role in the equipment failure, according to Parkhurst.

