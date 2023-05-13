The Derby Recreation Center's indoor pool reopened to the public on May 13 after the completion of repairs.
A failure of the pool's circulation pump led to its temporary closure on May 8.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
The Derby Recreation Center's indoor pool reopened to the public on May 13 after the completion of repairs.
A failure of the pool's circulation pump led to its temporary closure on May 8.
Repairs were expedited to reopen as quickly as possibly. Following water balancing and sanitation, the pool was back in business during normal hours as of May 13.