The Derby Recreation Commission will host a water battle and BBQ to help Derby kids cool off in the sun.
The DRC will provide a limited number of water balloons, but participants are encouraged to bring their own supply and water guns. Immediately after the water battle, hot dogs and chips will be provided for the kids.
The event is set from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 28 at Garrett Park, 1100 E. Chet Smith.
The event is free, but participants are encouraged to register ahead of time at www.derbyrec.com/calendar.