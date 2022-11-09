For those interested in discussing future plans for a new indoor aquatic center with competitive, leisure and therapeutic amenities, the Derby Recreation Commission invites them to attend a public meeting on the topic Nov. 9. The meeting will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the Hubbard Arts Center. It is a come and go event.
As part of the open meeting, members of the public are asked to identify community needs for a new indoor aquatic center within the Derby school district. Attendees will be able to talk with consultants, ask questions and provide feedback on the future project through the night.