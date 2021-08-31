The Derby Recreation Commission is hosting the annual kid’s fishing derby.
Families are invited to High Park, 2801 E. James St., from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sept. 4 for a morning full of activities, including fishing, giveaways and donuts. Fishers aged 5 to 16 can compete for prizes in four categories.
Children under 5 can fish but are not eligible for prizes. Check-in and donuts will be at the gazebo.
Participants are suggested to park at the gravel parking lot on the southeast corner of High Park.