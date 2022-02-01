In celebration of Galentine’s Day, the Derby Recreation Commission will be hosting a themed event from 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Hubbard Arts Center (309 N. Woodlawn).
As part of the festivities, a 45-minute yoga session will be held followed by an art project featuring the popular paint pour technique. Attendees will also be allowed to bring their own wine to the 21 and older event.
Registration deadline for the DRC’s Galentine’s Day event is Feb. 10 and can be completed online at derbyrec.com. Cost to attend is $29 per person.