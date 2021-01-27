The Derby Recreation Commission will host two events next month to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
Both events are set for different times on Saturday, Feb. 6 at the Derby Recreation Center, 801 E. Market St.
The first event, a Valentine’s Day tea for kids age 2 to 8, is set from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Kids will take part in games, dancing, and enjoy pink lemonade and snacks.
Costumes/dress up is encouraged. Each kid will receive a goodie bag.
The cost of attendance is $12, and parents must be on site for the duration of the event. The registration deadline is Feb. 3.
Later that evening, the DRC will host a family Valentine’s swim at the pool. Children under 5 must be accompanied by a swimming adult. This event is not part of membership privileges.
The swim will last from 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. Entry is $7 for a family of four, and $1 for each additional person.