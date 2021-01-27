4-1-20 DRC pool_color.jpg

All Derby Recreation Center facilities, including its swimming pool, remain closed due to mandates delivered by the CDC and state authorities.

The Derby Recreation Commission will host two events next month to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Both events are set for different times on Saturday, Feb. 6 at the Derby Recreation Center, 801 E. Market St.

The first event, a Valentine’s Day tea for kids age 2 to 8, is set from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Kids will take part in games, dancing, and enjoy pink lemonade and snacks.

Costumes/dress up is encouraged. Each kid will receive a goodie bag.

The cost of attendance is $12, and parents must be on site for the duration of the event. The registration deadline is Feb. 3.

Later that evening, the DRC will host a family Valentine’s swim at the pool. Children under 5 must be accompanied by a swimming adult. This event is not part of membership privileges.

The swim will last from 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. Entry is $7 for a family of four, and $1 for each additional person.

