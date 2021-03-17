The Derby Recreation Commission predictably took a hit to its overall membership numbers in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Superintendent Chris Drum shared the Derby Recreation Center’s annual report at the DRC board’s March 9 meeting, summarizing membership numbers, revenues, programs and cancellations, and changes made at the DRC and other facilities due to the pandemic.
“Over 1,000 memberships were sold to families and individuals last year [during a membership campaign],” Drum said. “That made that a record-breaking year. And then man, how things changed when March [2020] came.”
The DRC started 2020 with more than 9,000 members in January – over 1,500 higher than in 2018 and 2019. Membership numbers started to fall in March and continued declining through the rest of the year, leaving the DRC at just above 6,000 members by December.
Drum said the drop-off was expected due to COVID-19 closures and precautions but he hopes to see a rebound this year.
“We’re continuing to see that increase up now,” he said.
Still, that low is comparable to mids and even highs from 2018 and 2019, and the DRC experiences a drop in membership every year in the fall and winter months.
The DRC saw a boost to membership in late 2019 and early 2020 after introducing its new membership package and pricing – the first major restructure since 2007. The restructure allowed any patron to use any part of the facility or attend any baseline fitness class at no charge beyond the membership fee.
Drum also went over some of the major programs and events that had to be canceled in 2020, praising staff members for adjusting to the pandemic and running as many programs and events as they could.
“While COVID molded and shaped everything we did in 2020, we really tried to present this in a positive way and to really embrace what we’ve been able to do with creativity,” he said. “And just being able to offer our services through the pandemic has been really important to us.”
The DRC and its other facilities were forced to close in March 2020 for more than two months while board members and administrators worked on a reopening plan. That meant no spring session for programs and a delayed opening for the new Hubbard Arts Center.
In April, the DRC terminated 132 part-time workers with jobs related to day-to-day operations as part of a cost-saving measure.
Programs didn’t come back until June, but the DRC still saw 90,871 participants at over 1,300 programs. Most major special events like the annual Easter egg hunt and the bike festival were canceled in 2020, but the DRC was able to alter events like the Halloween Hullabaloo and calls with Santa in order to offer them safely.
Despite aquatics cancellations, the DRC was still able to offer swim lessons for 496 registrants and private lessons for 344. Lifeguard opportunities were also still offered, providing jobs to youth in the community.
The opening of the Hubbard Arts Center also enabled the DRC to offer a wide array of new arts and cooking classes.
Overall revenue was down about $200,000 compared to 2019 but still remained relatively stable at about $5 million.