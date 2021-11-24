While the Derby Recreation Center will be closed the majority of Thanksgiving, it will be open briefly from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. for the DRC’s annual Go ’N Gobble event.
Community members – not just DRC members – are invited to prepare for the feast ahead with a family workout at the DRC, where individuals and/or family members can experience a variety of classes at the fitness center. Space is limited, though, and classes are on a first come, first served basis.
Entry cost for the event is one canned good item per person, which will help out Derby Operation Holiday. For more information, check derbyrec.com.