The Derby Health Collaborative will host a seminar and crib clinic from 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Hubbard Arts Center. The clinic/seminar will discuss SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, killing thousands of babies a year) and inform parents, grandparents and friends about the newest research and the best practices to keep infants safe and healthy. New moms – within one year – and expectant moms will receive a portable baby crib upon completion of the requirements. The event is free, but attendees must pre-register.
DRC holding crib clinic
