You can take a teacher out of a classroom, but that passion and desire to teach never goes away.
Cindy Chase has a degree in education and was a teacher in the Derby school district before stepping away from the classroom. Today, Chase teaches a different kind of class – fitness classes – and has been doing it for the Derby Recreational Commission for the last 30 years.
It all started when Chase began subbing in to teach some fitness classes before joining the DRC as a full-time instructor teaching step aerobics.
Chase has taught a wide variety of classes for the DRC and has seen a lot of different classes as the landscape of the fitness industry changes.
“Fitness is one of those industries that is constantly changing because you don’t want to get into a rut, so the fitness industry is coming up with new ways to exercise, to motivate people and keep people going,” Chase said. “The fitness industry is always changing and adding new classes; pilates and yoga are big now. I’ve had a lot of opportunities to teach, and I feel privileged to have my position. I am a huge fan of the DRC.”
For Chase, her work at the DRC has never just been a job; it has always been about the individuals that come to the classes and helping them achieve their fitness goals.
“I don’t consider it just a fitness class because you have people that are waking up to come to the class regularly,” Chase said. “They get to depend on it and know that it is good for their health, and I take it pretty seriously.”
These classes go beyond just fitness needs for many of her clients, and the community becomes strong. Chase aims to provide a consistent and welcoming environment in her classes because many people rely on it as part of their routine.
“For the people in my classes, when they schedule appointments it is around the class,” Chase said. “They take it seriously, and it’s just a part of their day.”
According to Chase, the DRC
and its instructors do an excellent
job of creating an inclusive environment where anyone can come in at any
time or fitness level and start where they are.
“It’s intimidating for someone to walk into a class with a lot of people that have been coming to the class for years, and then they are the new person,” Chase said. “As an instructor, you really have to be accommodating, welcoming and show them that we are all fitness levels in here. You start where you can and then work up from there. You can’t compare yourself to someone who has been coming to a class for 10 years. All of our instructors do a great job showing modifications that people can start with.”
Like many fitness centers, the DRC sees more activity to start the year, and classes have more participants.
“In January, people tend to start out a little more, and that is the goal,” Chase said. “I tell people that the hardest part is just getting started, so you just want to keep them coming.”
Chase expressed her passion for fitness classes and encourages anyone on the fence about joining one to try a fitness class.
“Come and try it out,” Chase said. “I know when a person is walking in by themselves it’s intimidating. But if they just knew how nice the people in the classes are and that they are going to help them as soon as they walk in – so you walk in, and you immediately are not alone.”
Chase was recently recognized for her service to the DRC and its members as the recipient of the Trina Bauer Inspirational Wellness Award.
“When they told me, I just broke down and cried. The award itself is an honor just because of who it is named after,” Chase said. “Trina Bauer is a person that I’ve always looked up to and respected, so to win something with her name on it is an honor. Then to be recognized by your peers and getting to see the nomination letters and the things they said about me, it is not something I take lightly.”
According to Chase, she felt like she needed to share the award with everyone because there are many other quality instructors at the DRC. In addition, she is passionate about her job and enjoys working at the DRC.
“I’ve felt really honored to work at the DRC,” Chase said. “It is like when you wake up in the morning and are happy to go to work every day. It is a good place, and I love the people there.”