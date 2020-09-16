Tim Hicks, the Derby Recreation Center’s facility coordinator, was honored at the September 9 DRC board meeting for 20 years of service. Hicks started at the DRC on August 28, 2000, and has worked there ever since. Pictured here is Hicks, right, with Board Vice Chairman Rick Ruff. “This gentleman is one of the key parts of this building and facility that makes it strong,” Ruff said about Hicks. “He’s always there [for the DRC].”
DRC facility coordinator honored for two decades of service
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
-
-
- 1 min to read